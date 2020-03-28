House Passes $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Bill As Members Fight Against Infection

After weeks of negotiations, Congress on Friday approved its $ 2 billion coronavirus relief package. But the final approval of that measure was threatened by the same virus that made it necessary.

In the past few weeks, more than 30 lawmakers have been exposed to the new coronavirus or have exhibited a degree of symptoms that have led to quarantine. But so far, only three have tested positive for the virus, including Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY).

Paul announced Sunday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus as senators continued to negotiate provisions in their aid package on Capitol Hill. Both doctors, Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), were warned by the treating doctor on Capitol Hill for 14 days after interacting with Paul. Other members such as Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Rick Scott (R-FL) have also gone home after possible exposure to the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed calls from some lawmakers for congressional leadership to allow remote voting. According to Five thirty eightThe Constitution requires that a majority of members establish a quorum to vote, but it is the House and Senate rules themselves that require legislators to be physically present to cast their votes. So far, congressional leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have opposed full remote voting. The Senate already allows members to vote on behalf of others on the committee, known as a proxy vote, and Pelosi has considered changes to the rules that may allow for House votes in the future. But none of those rules were in effect when the House voted on Friday's aid package.

Still, many lawmakers stayed home to protect themselves from infections while congressional leaders defined the details of the deal the House planned to vote on Friday morning. House leaders sought to approve the measure by voice vote, a little-used procedure that does not require that the entire chamber be present for approval.

"We have notified our members that the bill may not be approved by voice vote."

Those plans changed after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told a local radio station Thursday that he planned to object to that vote and request a registered account, which means that 216 members must be present, threatening to delay an already delayed stimulus package.

"We have notified our members that the bill may not be approved by voice vote," the press office of House of Representatives leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wrote Thursday. "The Office of the Majority Leader has sent a notice to Members that if they can and want to be in Washington, DC before 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, they are encouraged to do so, while exercising due caution."

By Friday morning, enough House legislators had rushed back to Washington by car and plane to override Massie's objections.

Earlier this week, House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Assistant Physician-in-Congress Brian Monahan issued a guide advising lawmakers to remain in their offices until the vote was called and required them to They will use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the chamber. According to The Washington Post, The galleries hanging above the floor of the Chamber were opened so that more members could seep in while maintaining the orientation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention six feet away from each other.

Still, not all lawmakers were able to comment on the House floor on Friday, either praising or criticizing the provisions of the titanic aid package. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Hoyer's office told lawmakers outside of DC that they could record their own video statements that would be broadcast on C-SPAN during prime time next week. They will also be shared on social networks.

The pandemic has stirred political life. In addition to threatening the businesses of Congress, presidential candidates like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump have begun to organize online campaign events and protests. No one knows exactly how long the pandemic will last, but it could compel lawmakers to completely reimagine political business, with much of it moving online.