Homeschooling is made easier for Arlington students as the district distributes more than 12,000 digital devices – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – With hundreds of thousands of North Texas public school students now learning from home, the Arlington Independent School District is taking steps to ensure that children have digital access to classes.

An AISD spokesperson says the district will distribute more than 12,000 devices to students during what they call Device Days. On March 27 and 28, workers will be busy putting technology in the hands of students who don't have it.

%MINIFYHTML922452fb15d77b6d8887e2a2772fab2f13% %MINIFYHTML922452fb15d77b6d8887e2a2772fab2f14%

IPad and Chromebook devices will be distributed across 78 Arlington ISD campuses. Students in pre-K through 2nd grade will receive an iPad, while youth in grades 3-12 will receive Chromebooks.

%MINIFYHTML922452fb15d77b6d8887e2a2772fab2f15% %MINIFYHTML922452fb15d77b6d8887e2a2772fab2f16%

The Arlington Independent School District launched an online resource for the Home Learning Center earlier this week.

Administrators said they realized that all of the students did not have access to technology and that they were being asked to "participate in home learning activities during school closing,quot;, something needed to be done.

Technology for students came at no cost to parents, they just had to register to be eligible to get a device for their child.

Here's the pickup time for the device for Friday, March 27:

Elementary school campus from 8 a.m. at 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. at 5 p.m.

High schools, grades 7-12, with the last name beginning with the letters A-M may pick up devices from 8 a.m. at 11 a.m.

High schools, grades 7-12, with the last name beginning with the letters N-Z can pick up devices from 2 p.m. – 5 pm.

Pick up for Saturday March 28 –

Campus locations will be open from 8 a.m. at 1 p.m.

AISD officials say they will schedule additional distribution times next week for those unable to attend Device Days events.