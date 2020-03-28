Hilarie Burton sews protective masks for local health workers during the coronavirus lockdown

%MINIFYHTMLe9993d70a808e5bb487a03e8bdb97dcb11% %MINIFYHTMLe9993d70a808e5bb487a03e8bdb97dcb12%

Calling on fans to do their part to help, the former actress of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; She claims to make the decision to use her limited sewing skills after reading about the shortage of supplies.

Actress Hilarie burton She is using her time in self-isolation to sew protective masks to donate to local health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

First "One Tree Hill"star, who is married to the actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, decided to put her limited sewing skills into practice after reading how members of the medical staff in the US USA They have become so desperate for personal protective equipment that it has been in short supply as they continue to treat patients during the global health crisis.

"I just need to post this," he posted on Twitter on Thursday, March 26. "I've sewn masks for healthcare workers in my community. And then I've posted instructions for others on my Instagram."

"I am crying as I review my direct messages (DM) and see all the nurses, EMTs, etc. ASKING for masks."

Asking fans to do their part to help, Burton continued, "If you have two hands and a needle? God forbid! You can wear old t-shirts. Stop smoking by making silly videos or trying to be funny or catch your eye. himself. "

"People need you. Step up. That's my Ted talk. #Protectourhealthworkers."

Burton, who lives in New York, the epicenter of the US COVID-19 outbreak. The US has also responded to questions from fans after learning that some hospital officials are currently rejecting any non-medical grade mask.

Offering a little advice, he wrote: "Talk to the nurses. Go to Facebook and talk to the people you went to school with who work in the medical field. These masks are meant to protect your n95 (respiratory protection device They can be washed over and over. Or give them to a pharmacist, grocery store worker, EMT, etc. "

"Offer them to pharmacists, emts, police, firefighters, supermarket workers, delivery men," he added in another tweet. "The essential workers you see don't have access to the masks."

The actress's efforts have been applauded by her fellow social media users, and many medical workers expressed their gratitude in the comment section.

One of those first responders, named Gillian, replied, "As a nurse, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really appreciate everything you are doing."

"I've been wearing the same mask all day and keeping it in a bag. Being able to have a mask over my n95 mask for added protection. Thank you for using your platform to help us (sic)."

More than 68,000 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in the US. USA, where the death toll from coronavirus exceeded 1,000 on Thursday.