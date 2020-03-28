Health Officials Announce Second Contra Costa County Coronavirus Death – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Contra Costa health officials announced Saturday that a second person died from the coronavirus in the county and that the number of positive cases had increased to 151.

Authorities did not release any other information regarding the latest death in relation to the victim's age, sex, and likely initial exposure to the disease.

%MINIFYHTML3b5660f92ad572e613504d00b6f7493613% %MINIFYHTML3b5660f92ad572e613504d00b6f7493614%

The latest death increased the number of deaths in the Bay Area since the outbreak of the virus began more than two months ago to 38 and the total number of confirmed cases to 1,721. Only Napa, Solano and Santa Cruz counties have yet to report a fatality.

%MINIFYHTML3b5660f92ad572e613504d00b6f7493615% %MINIFYHTML3b5660f92ad572e613504d00b6f7493616%

Meanwhile, county health officials were moving forward with plans to convert a section of Alhambra High in Martinez into a care facility to care for patients during the anticipated increase in coronavirus cases.

According to a joint statement by health and school officials, the county recently requested supplies from the federal government to help establish the alternative care site, which is located a few blocks south of Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Proximity is important at the school site that works efficiently. Health officials await the shipment of beds, medical equipment.

and other supplies that will arrive in the next days.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, County Health Officer, told the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors that preparations were also being made to use part of the former Los Medanos Community Hospital building in Pittsburgh as another alternative care site. Part of that building now houses the county-operated Pittsburg Health Center.

County health officials said details are still being worked out on how these alternative care sites will work. They also said more sites are likely to be identified in the coming days.

"Our hope is that we will never have to use these sites because of the protective measures we have taken, such as the order to stay home, which will stem the tide," the county statement said. "Because we hope for the best, we must still prepare for the worst."