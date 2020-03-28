Health officials announce 5 new coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLfae5bf261241239d30ad703362fbe25811% %MINIFYHTMLfae5bf261241239d30ad703362fbe25812%

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – In the past 24 hours, there have been five new deaths and 17 additional positive tests among coronavirus victims in Santa Clara County, officials announced Saturday.

The county has been most affected by the outbreak in the 10 Bay Area counties. With Saturday's five new deaths, there have been 25 deaths from the virus in Santa Clara since the outbreak began more than two months ago. The total number of confirmed cases within the county increased to 591.

Across the Bay Area, the virus has claimed 45 lives and there have been 1,762 confirmed cases.

Officials did not disclose any other information about the latest deaths in relation to the victims' ages, sex, and likely initial exposure to the disease.

The grim announcement came one day that Governor Gavin Newsom joined San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visiting a Bloom Energy storage facility in Sunnyvale that has been converted to a plant to renovate hundreds of fans.

Newsom made a surprising announcement when he met with journalists after the tour. The governor said the number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus increased by almost 40 percent from 746 people on Friday to 1,034 on Saturday.

He said the increase had helped double the number of patients reportedly admitted to ICU units overnight in hospitals across the state. But Newsom did not identify exactly how many of those patients were victims of coronavirus.

"I know there is a lot of proper attention to how many (confirmed cases) there are," Newsom said. "We consider those numbers less, more hospitalization and ICU numbers to drive our policy."

Newsom told reporters that of the 10,000 fans California needs, its staff has been able to get an additional 4,252. More is needed, the governor said, and while the state has a request for fans from the federal government, officials must do what they can to independently acquire them.

"We have our request and we are not waiting to see that it is carried out," he told reporters. "We are trying to reuse what we have, and we are trying to find in the private market in the rest of the world those that we can obtain."