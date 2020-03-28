‘Hawaii Five-0’ Knock Out Comp Wit Chuck Norris – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa41db217b54bd159bcf4b2ebac859c2a11% %MINIFYHTMLa41db217b54bd159bcf4b2ebac859c2a12%

Only a couple episodes of crime drama left Hawaii Five-0 before paddling into the sunset. But it doesn't go silent.

Last night's episode was highlighted by a guest photo of everyone's favorite internet meme, Chuck Norris. The episode was originally scheduled to air with the show ending on April 3, but was augmented due to the cancellation of NCAA men's basketball. The new time slot worked, as the episode shot up to 0.9 and had by far the highest total audience for the night.

the Hawaii Five-0 effect also boosted the luck of the entry MacGyver, which aired a new episode and scored a solid 0.8. Completing the night of the visual network was a repetition of Blue blood.

On ABC Shark tank It also had a solid 0.9, but with a total audience less than Hawaii Five-0 or any of the CBS line. Their solid numbers increased follow-up 20/20 down to 0.7.

Fox saw his WWE Friday Night SmackDown enter a 0.7. The broadcast came once again from the Performance Center, removing some of the juice from the night. The show marked the return of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, a warm-up before the start of the WrestleMania 36 battle against John Cena.

The CW had Charmed get a 0.2, with a new episode of Dynasty to 0.1

Sierra NBC The blacklist with a 0.6, which according to the network is "extremely close" to rounding to a 0.7. Date He also reached 0.6, losing the night to arch-rival ABC 20/20.