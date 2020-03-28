Harry Potter Malfoys Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunite

It's a Malfoy family reunion!

tom felton Y Jason Isaacs, who played the platinum blonde duo Draco Malfoy and father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, remotely brought together via video call in support of the British Red Cross. The two, like millions of people around the world, remain at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their conversation, they discussed keeping busy, giving back, and …Tiger king. Obviously.

%MINIFYHTML00c9d1c38863e777ef269bb5395fe7fe11% %MINIFYHTML00c9d1c38863e777ef269bb5395fe7fe12%

Isaacs, 56, posted the video of their conversation on Instagram on Friday night, writing: "Malfoy family reunion. Sharing the blocking life. Draco and Lucius connect as part of @BritishRedCross #PowerOfKindness #PhoneAFriend. Try it out. #HarryPotter #StayHomeSaveLives @ t22Felton #Tom Felton. "

"That doesn't look like someone in quarantine. That looks like someone in beautiful Los Angeles countryside," said the OA The actor told Felton, 32, that he was relaxing in the backyard of his California home, where he lives with his dog, Willow, and a roommate.

"That's our quarantine, really. We're just hanging out in the garden," replied the actor.