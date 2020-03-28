Harry Potter Malfoys Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs reunite

It's a Malfoy family reunion!
tom felton Y Jason Isaacs, who played the platinum blonde duo Draco Malfoy and father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, remotely brought together via video call in support of the British Red Cross. The two, like millions of people around the world, remain at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their conversation, they discussed keeping busy, giving back, and …Tiger king. Obviously.
Isaacs, 56, posted the video of their conversation on Instagram on Friday night, writing: "Malfoy family reunion. Sharing the blocking life. Draco and Lucius connect as part of @BritishRedCross #PowerOfKindness #PhoneAFriend. Try it out. #HarryPotter #StayHomeSaveLives @ t22Felton #Tom Felton. "
"That doesn't look like someone in quarantine. That looks like someone in beautiful Los Angeles countryside," said the OA The actor told Felton, 32, that he was relaxing in the backyard of his California home, where he lives with his dog, Willow, and a roommate.
"That's our quarantine, really. We're just hanging out in the garden," replied the actor.
"We have a house and we have food so that makes us a million times better than so many people who have no place to live and have nothing to eat and no money, and all the people who are sick or dying … so I can't complain, "said Isaacs. "But it is, f – k, it's strange and scary, that's what it is."
The two, who have met in person since the last Harry Potter movie was released in 2011, discussed what they have been doing to spend time in isolation.
Felton joked that he still follows a "diet,quot; of Kit-Kats and salt and vinegar chips, and the conversation centered on television viewing habits. Isaacs said he subscribed to "all streaming services." They both said they watched the hugely new Netflix documentary. Tiger king.
"Strangely, I made a movie about a year ago where we took a cross country trip and one of the stops was Oklahoma," Felton said, referring to comedy. Whale braking. "We filmed in this bar and the owner of the bar was a wacko who came in with the complete mullet and the hat and a pistol, two pistols, I think he had it. We all thought, 'Who the hell is he? This boy?' # 39; And lo, two years later, he has a documentary on Netflix. "
"Wait, was that him, the Tiger King?" Isaacs asked.
"That's him, that's the Tiger King, yes, yes, also at the bar," Felton said. "A very strange coincidence there."
Also during the call, Isaacs and Felton talked about staying proactive and giving back in the midst of the pandemic.
"It is a time of confusion and despair. It is also a time to be creative and be like, oh, maybe I can help out at the local food bank. We are redefining how we live our lives," said Felton.
He also said: "As long as we can stop it and keep the number of deaths as little as possible, this will definitely be a massive spiritual awakening for not only: I was going to say 'our generation' there, but you're my dad," he joked. .
