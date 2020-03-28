Haley and Michaels to welcome first child in October

%MINIFYHTML9968ee0c7c9280e49d9aa38d2c0786ae11% %MINIFYHTML9968ee0c7c9280e49d9aa38d2c0786ae12%

Sharing the story of how she found out about her surprise pregnancy, Shannon Haley claims that she only discovered the happy news while seeking treatment for a flu attack.

Country music stars Shannon Haley Y Ryan Michaels They are expecting their first child.

The future mother, who acts with her husband as Haley and Michaels, is due in October, but reveals the pregnancy was a complete surprise, because she only discovered the happy news while seeking treatment for a flu outbreak in January.

"They (the doctors) did a lot of tests, and one of those tests was a pregnancy test just to be sure," Haley told People.com.

The doctor ended up sharing her diagnoses saying: "You have the flu and you are pregnant!"

Haley recalled, "It was this rush of complete joy that hit me instantly. But Ryan kept saying, 'Are we? Are we …?'"

"I was so surprised," explained Michaels. "The thing is, we certainly had talked about having a baby this year, but it was the furthest thing from our minds when we went to the clinic, and we really hadn't been trying for long."

The couple married in 2015.