Gregg Leakes has the cutest answer to NeNe Leakes' Friday plans

NeNe Leakes jumped onto her social media account, just the other night to tell her fans all the plans for the night. You can probably guess what he planned for the night: nothing! Well, nothing but snacks.

Not too long ago, NeNe also talked about what is scaring her these days.

Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

'It's Friday night! Guess what I will do? Yes, you got it right … Nothing more than walking back and quarter to the pantry looking for my next bite😭😭😭 #quarantineandchill #thisserious #stayhome, "NeNe wrote in her post.

Gregg Leakes skipped the comments and this is what he had to say to his wife: "Babies don't eat all our virus food …"

People laughed out loud after flushing his funny comment.

Someone said, "I know Gregg didn't just comment on 'Sum of Viruses' here, and another follower posted this: 'Don't do what I did.' My refrigerator had the gall to ask me what the fuck am I looking for again."

A commenter said: Eres You are my favorite! If you leave the show, I leave the show. Andy you better know that !! I love you ", and someone else posted this:" No kidding! I'm going to be big as a house when this is over! "

Someone said: ‘You look like a breakthrough … just a beautiful day of light … NeNe continues to shine! My mom is battling colon cancer … in a battle, but God, she's still here … @neneleakes I will keep praying for Greg for his healing forever! "

A commenter mentioned RHOA and posted this: ‘@neneleakes I just watched the Greek episode and they made my evening happy! I love watching the show with you and Porsha and now … Tanya! I'm trying to figure out if I should save the next episode as it may not be filmed in a while 👀 ’

NeNe and Gregg stay home these days, just like most people.



