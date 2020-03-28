Governor Whitmer ends golf in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that golf courses and tobacco stores should be closed for three weeks to carry out his order to stay home.

The guide was the last statement to companies and operations seeking clarity related to the measure that came into effect this week in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

It was unclear if Whitmer's order applied to golf courses.

Whitmer's office also said that 10-cent bottle returns are temporarily prohibited, even if they are in supermarkets and convenience stores that remain open. Landscaping, lawn care, tree service and irrigation companies also cannot operate, except to "maintain and improve the security, sanitation and essential operations of a residence."

Cigar bars, vape shops, and hookah lounges also cannot stay open. Laundry and coin laundry employees can work, according to an updated question-and-answer memorandum on the state's website.

Whitmer told reporters on Thursday that the vast majority of companies are "doing the right thing,quot; and keeping workers at home. She said her orders are "fairly clear,quot; but acknowledged that there may be areas of uncertainty.

"I would encourage any business that is unsure if they are vital to assume that they probably are not," the governor said.

His order exempts "critical infrastructure,quot; workers from having to stay at home, those in fields like health care, law enforcement, food and agriculture, financial services, and government. Employees needed to maintain inventory and equipment, care for animals, ensure safety, process transactions, including payroll and employee benefits, or facilitate the ability of other employees to work remotely, are also exempt.