Governor Newsom, S.J. Mayor Praises Cooperation Of State Companies In Coronavirus Battle – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF / AP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visited a Sunnyvale fuel cell maker where hundreds of older fans are being restored as part of the state battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

After touring the operation at Bloom Energy on Saturday afternoon, the governor and mayor addressed the media and released some telling statistics about the rapid growth of the coronavirus in the state.

Governor Newsom announced that 410 people are now in state intensive care units, nearly double in 24 hours. The governor did not say if those were all COVID-19 patients. He also said that the number of people hospitalized with the new coronavirus has increased nearly 40 percent in that same time period, from 746 people on Friday to 1,034 on Saturday.

California could see conditions similar to New York, "if we stop practicing physical distancing … if we withdraw from our policy of staying home … if we return to our normal routines without turning the curve," Newsom said.

Bloom Energy officials said the company is restoring several hundred fans to California's emergency supply. Bloom has already delivered 80 ventilators to the state, and another 120 are expected to be finished Saturday and delivered to hospitals across the state.

Newsom also praised the cooperation of numerous California companies in the battle against the pandemic, citing apparel companies that make masks and beverage companies that make hand sanitizers.

