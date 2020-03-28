Governor Newsom commutes 21 prisoner sentences, including murderers – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa22d67e554ab048ba3ae296f0eb1c90911% %MINIFYHTMLa22d67e554ab048ba3ae296f0eb1c90912%

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned five people who have already served their sentences on Friday and commuted the sentences of 21 inmates in state prisons, including more than a dozen convicted of murder or related crimes. The victims were children in two of the cases and a pregnant woman in a third.

The leniency applications were being considered before the coronavirus crisis, "and, as resources allowed, the governor decided to move forward with them," spokeswoman Vicky Waters said in an email.

Lawyers representing the inmates this week called on federal judges to release thousands of inmates to help jails better cope with the pandemic, which has sickened one inmate and 12 employees. Newsom said the massive prisoner releases would be an additional burden on tense community health care systems and homeless programs. But you stopped transfers to the system for 30 days.

In addition to his regular consideration of public safety and justice factors, Waters said that due to the pandemic, the Governor "also considered the public health impact of each grant, as well as each inmate's individual health status and suitability of his post-liberation plans, including housing. "

Most people infected with coronaviruses have mild or moderate symptoms, but it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Many of those who received clemency or pardons were under the age of 26 at the time of their crimes, and have since participated in rehabilitation programs, Waters said. Most commutations allow inmates to apply for parole, but the Board of Parole Hearings will continue to make release decisions.

Newsom's commutations include 14 inmates convicted of murder or related crimes.

Suzanne Johnson, 75, of San Diego County, has turned 22 for assault on a child who causes death, while Joann Parks, 64, of Los Angeles County, has turned 27, but denies having He set fire to his home that resulted in the death of his three young children.

Rodney McNeal, 50, of San Bernardino County, has turned 22 years of fatally stabbing his pregnant wife, a crime he also denies.

The others include:

• Kristopher Blehm, 35, of Santa Barbara County, has served nearly 12 years for helping to murder the romantic rival of his fellow crime partner.

• Steven Bradley, 56, of Kern County, has turned 32 years old for killing a gas station employee during a robbery.

• Jason Bryant, 40, of Shasta County, has turned 20 years of armed robbery in which a victim was shot to death by an accomplice.

• Rosemary Dyer, 67, of Los Angeles County, has served more than 33 years for fatally shooting her husband.

• Samuel Eldredge, 61, of Humboldt County, has served 25 years for fatally shooting his crime partner's roommate.

• Richard Flowers, 64, of Tulare County, has served more than 25 years for killing a woman during a robbery.

• Robert Glass, 48, of Los Angeles County, has served more than 26 years in murder during a robbery.

• James Harris, 56, of Los Angeles County, has served more than 30 years in a kidnapping related to the sale of drugs and the murder of two victims.

• David Jassy, ​​45, Los Angeles County, turned 11 years old for killing a man during an altercation.

• Shyrl Lamar, 68, of Sacramento County, participated in a robbery in which his crime partner fatally stabbed two victims.

• Ramón Rodríguez, 49, of Los Angeles County, turned 22 years after he was paid to kill the victim.

Two of the pardons are intended to help legal immigrants who face the possibility of being deported based on crimes they committed years ago. Waters said that would be "an unfair collateral consequence that would harm their families and communities."

One is Tri Thai, who, according to the governor's office, was 18 years old in 1994 when he was convicted of receiving stolen property and 21 years old when he was found guilty of a gang-related assault with a firearm, second-degree robbery and try to dissuade a witness. .

The other is Monsuru Tijani, who was found guilty of perjury in 1986, verified fraud in 1991, filed false financial statements in 1995, and filed false financial statements in 1999. The governor's office said it "changed his life," but is facing religious persecution and possible imprisonment if deported to Nigeria because of his conversion to Christianity.

The remaining three pardons are all cases in Los Angeles County.

Gabriel Garcia and Shannon Thomas-Bland were separately convicted of drug offenses in their early years in the mid-1920s about three decades ago. Brenda Ibáñez robbed two convenience stores in 1999, and in 2005 tried to buy motorcycles with a fake driver's license.

