Gordon Ramsay criticizes a "bitter selfish" critic who attacks him by staff shooting amid coronavirus

The star of & # 39; Hell & # 39; s Kitchen & # 39; has been accused of being one of several & # 39; billionaires & # 39; that they will not put their hands in their pockets while the little ones do everything they can for their staff.

Gordon Ramsay launched a tirade on Twitter against a restaurant critic who denounced his decision to fire 500 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports earlier this week, late March 29, revealed that the celebrity chef was terminating the employment of around 500 employees of his restaurant group after closing his restaurants due to closure restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The former staff member complained angrily about the move on social media, and The Sunday Times reporter Marina O & # 39; Loughlin criticized the star who tweeted that he was one of several "billionaires" who "did not they will put their hands in their pockets while the little ones do their best for their staff. "

Ramsay responded in a typically abrasive way, quoting his tweet and furious: "Clearly, you have never run a business, and yet, in these difficult times for everyone, you hide behind your pathetic tweets, ¡¡¡¡¡¡ Do it !! & # 39; & # 39; Cheap shots over and over again from a bitter selfish critic yawning. "

Gordon Ramsay responded to a restaurant reviewer

He continued his tirade adding: "You complain about the food for a living! He closed restaurants with your poison pen because they didn't kiss your ass, did you ever think about giving back in these difficult times?" I haven't done anything BUT I put my hands in my pockets for years! "

Gordon continued his tirade.

Marina was amused by the restaurateur's angry response, tweeting: "Levity aside (and it's vv (crying emoji)), if you're going to respond to the criticism about caring for your people, there's surely a better way to do it …"

Marina O & # 39; Loughlin laughed at Gordon's fiery responses.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, the "Hell's Kitchen"Star is seeing the coronavirus crisis on a property in Cornwall, England, a move that has not worked too well with neighbors who fear that second-home owners may deplete the resources of the local hospital.

"We only have one hospital. Right now there are a low number of (coronavirus) cases here," said one local. "We live in a spacious area, so the owners of second homes have decided to come here despite the fact that MPs have asked them to stay away."