Gordon Ramsay criticized for ignoring criticism after laying off 500 employees amid coronavirus crisis

Gordon Ramsay He has come under fire after laying off more than 500 employees, as he is forced to temporarily shut down a chain of his restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. The famous chef reportedly called his staff to a meeting where they knew their contracts would end, leaving many crying.

Subsequently, each staff member was sent an email informing them that they would be paid until April 17, but could not guarantee that they would retain their jobs when the restrictions were lifted, leaving many crying. As if it wasn't disgusting enough, he fired his staff a day after paying tribute to them in an Instagram post.

Announcing the closure of their restaurants, Gordon, estimated to be worth around £ 140 million, wrote Thursday, March 19, "While we don't know when we will reopen, what we do know is supporting each other at this terribly challenging time. We will get through it stronger than ever. Great love and thanks to our amazing staff at all restaurants for their passion and support. "

Chef Anca Torpuc, who used to work in one of her restaurants, criticized the decision on Twitter and wrote: "It is a shame to see how the company he worked for and gave everything he had for 2 years threw it away as if it were nothing. " but a bit of shit, especially in tough times like this, even though they have absolutely nothing to lose if you're left. "

She added: "And I am not going to take a single person here, more than 500 people lost their jobs yesterday, so all I can say is thank you … I hope you sleep well at night knowing that so many people don't have jobs in this difficult time because of you. "

Rather than respond to criticism, he recently went to Twitter to share a clip from his "Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip" show, and the three dived into the sea with the Italian chef taking off his pants. . Gordon wrote: "#tbt for my last vacation with the Three Friends (@ (email protected)) … #GordonGinoandFred next week is a completely different beast! And Italy I love you … stay strong."

This provoked a greater reaction from people on social media, with a writing, "Why fire staff instead of paying them?" Another demanded: "Pay your staff," while another reacted incredulously: "I hope it is not true that you have fired 500 of your staff?" Someone else said, "After (he) fired his staff, he posted such a thoughtless video on his Instagram. He doesn't care about anything. Crazy. Hypocritical."