Google Duo increases group call limit to 12 participants – Latest news

Google has updated its popular Duo chat app by increasing the group video user limit from 8 to 12 people in a single group call to help more people stay connected and practice social distancing.

The new 12-person limit compares to eight for the home party, 32 for Apple's FaceTime, 50 for Skype and Messenger, and 100 for the free Zoom tier.

"We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones around the world. We recognize that group calls are particularly critical right now. We have increased group calls from 8 to 12 effective today. More to come,quot; Google senior director of product management Sanaz Ahari Lemelson said tweeted on Friday.

He also hinted at more changes to come soon, without going into detail.

The change is already effective, but it is currently unclear if it will reverse once everything is back to normal or if it is here to stay.

Last year, Google added group calls to Duo with an eight-part limit.

In addition, Google also recently increased the maximum number of participants to 250 for G Suite and G Suite for Education subscribers.

