Google donates $ 800 million to help with the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Google pledges to donate more than $ 800 million to support businesses, organizations and healthcare workers as part of its response to the coronavirus, most in the form of free advertising.

The Mountain View-based tech company said it will give the World Health Organization and global government agencies a total of $ 250 million in advertising grants, compared to the $ 25 million it announced a few weeks ago, to share information. on how to combat the spread of the virus, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Friday.

Another $ 340 million in Google ad credits will be available to small and medium businesses.–Large companies whose accounts have been active for the past year, Pichai said, with an additional $ 20 million earmarked for announcements about small business aid and support funds.

Google is one of several technology companies that devote some of their vast financial and technical resources to trying to combat the global pandemic. Apple launched a website and iOS app Friday that allows users to take a coronavirus symptom screening test, days after announcing it would donate more than 10 million respirator masks in the United States and Europe.

Facebook, like Google, has offered free advertising credits to the WHO and other institutions to provide accurate information about the coronavirus, but the WHO has yet to post any announcements on Facebook. The organization is working with Facebook in other capacities, including the company's Coronavirus Information Center and a WhatsApp health alert account launched last week.

Technology companies in other countries are also collaborating to combat the virus in the US. USA, where the number of confirmed cases is now the highest in the world. Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and Chinese tech giant Alibaba have pledged to donate around one million masks each to US healthcare workers. USA

Beyond its advertising initiatives, Google is creating a $ 200 million investment fund to help small businesses access capital, as well as offering $ 20 million in Google Cloud credits to academics and researchers working on the fight. against coronavirus.

Google is also working with one of its suppliers, Magid Glove & Safety, to produce up to 3 million skins in the coming weeks that will be donated to CDC.

