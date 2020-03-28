Getting ready for auto insurance reform; Higher Education Budget Allocation Leveling – Up News Info Detroit

Michiganders has been paying among the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but that will hopefully change as the state auto insurance law is renewed. What will it mean for drivers?

Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and Dan Schrock, Jr., Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Life Insurance Operations of AAA, The Auto Club Group, appear in "Michigan Matters,quot; of Up News Info 62 with main producer / presenter Carol Cain at 11:30 am this Sunday to discuss the law and the changes drivers can expect.

%MINIFYHTMLfb25ce4b2fbcebf8a68c69ad61eef63611% %MINIFYHTMLfb25ce4b2fbcebf8a68c69ad61eef63612%

The law takes effect on July 1 and will be implemented as individuals' auto insurance policy expires.

Fox mentioned the state's hotline and website to help consumers learn about the new law. That number is 833-275-3437 and the website www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance.

Fox and his team are also being deployed across the state and are also available to speak to organizations about those changes.

Then, the President of the University of Oakland, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, appears with Cain to talk about a campaign they recently launched to increase funding for the state's 15 public universities and also to more equitably divide resources per student. of the state between then.

The University of Oakland is at the bottom of per-student funding among Michigan's 15 universities. He also spoke about the merits of a college degree.

Watch MICHIGAN AFFAIRS, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.