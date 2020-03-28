Gelson's Pacific Palisades Employee Tests for Coronavirus, Store Closes for Cleanup – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An employee at the Pacific Palisades location in Gelson has tested positive for COVID-19, the market said in a statement this week.

According to the statement, the employee last worked at the store on March 22 and is expected to recover. The store temporarily closed for cleaning and is expected to reopen on Saturday.

"We are alerting all Gelson employees on-site, encouraging anyone who has been in contact with the affected team member to follow CDC-recommended self-management guidelines and to call their healthcare providers immediately if they develop any symptom, "the statement said. read.

Employees who had direct contact with the COVID-19 patient will be paid for a 14-day self-quarantine, the market said. Employees were also paid for shifts that were canceled while the store was closed due to cleaning.

"As an essential business that provides a vital resource to our neighborhoods, we take our obligations seriously to ensure that we continue to provide the food and supplies needed during this time," the statement read.

The statement also said that all Gelson locations are open to seniors only from 7 a.m. at 8 a.m. "to help protect vulnerable members of our community."