Gelson's markets suspend the use of reusable shopping bags during the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gelson’s Markets has suspended the use of reusable shopping bags to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Saturday, March 28, markets will not allow reusable bags, President and CEO Rob McDougall said in a letter.

"While we understand the concerns of customers concerned about the impact of plastic on the environment, the health and safety of our employees, as well as our customers, it is our primary concern," he said. "We look forward to the day when we can enable the safe use of reusable bags in our stores."

The store also said that, according to CDC recommendations, they will not ask employees to wear masks if they are healthy, but instead allow employees to choose to wear masks.

McDougall announced that stores will also take these steps to protect employees and customers:

Installation of clear protection screens in our records. By Monday morning, payments will have a clear divider to help provide protection for employees and customers.

Elimination of merchandise returns.

Monitor and limit access to reduce the number of customers in the store.

Specific shopping hours for people over 65 or older from 7 to 8 a.m.

Markets have also increased hourly wage rates for employees and employee discounts, as well as offering free lunches a few times a week.

Employees also receive paid vacations as needed.