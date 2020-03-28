Gavin Sheehan Aims to Build on Success | Racing News

Gavin Sheehan is confident that the horses that helped him enjoy a successful 2019/20 campaign can take another step forward next season and keep his career on an upward trajectory.

Although the 27-year-old was within four wins of outshining his best personal total of 73 winners, a success at the Cheltenham Festival aboard Simply The Betts and a Grade One win at Itchy Feet ensured he had plenty to smile about. .

With both Itchy Feet and Simply The Betts among the games to look forward to next quarter, it's easy to see why Sheehan is excited about the future.

He said: "It has been a very good season and I had some good graduate successes, while the prize money was good, as was the strike rate."

"I started with a good summer and I kept moving away constantly and there wasn't much left.

"I had 70 winners, 73 is my best and with six weeks to go I probably would have gotten over it, but I know my goal for next season."

"I was fortunate to mount some good winners at Saturday's meetings this season and with the horses I have, I look forward to moving forward."

It may not have been Festival success for Itchy Feet after his early departure at Marse Novices & # 39; Chase, but Sheehan believes he may return to the way he saw him capture Chase Novice of Grade Scilly Isles in Sandown at his previous start.

Sheehan said: "Andrew Brooks was eager to get his first grade one this season and it was an advantage to get it for Olly Murphy also aboard him in Sandown.

"He never made a mistake at Sandown, but he was a bit of a rookie at Cheltenham and he lacked that experience there when they advance faster."

"I don't know which route he will go on as I can't see why he won't stay three, but he has the speed for two. He has a lot of range, he just needs to brush up on his jumps, but Olly Murphy is a good young coach who will figure that out."

Rarely will Sheehan have ridden a great race winner with more potential than Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate hero Simply The Betts, a victory he trusts can be a springboard to bigger and better prizes.

He said: "That was just poetry in motion and I didn't have to move a muscle on it. The race was easy from where I was and I had the race of the race. He went up the hill well. There's a lot more left in the tank.

"He is a class jumper who again has the speed for two, but would hold three. He settled very well and is an athletic horse."

"I think he will have to step forward again, but he has the ability and he or Itchy Feet could have won the Manifesto over two and a half years in Aintree."

Despite the fact that Saint Calvados ended the season with only one victory to his name, his best effort in the career in the loss behind Min in the Chase Ryanair suggested to Sheehan that he could be a horse to thrive at the highest level in a longer journey.

He said, "It was probably the best trip I have ever had outside of him and Harry Whittington had prepared it for the day."

"He traveled extremely well and jumped great. He just missed one that was frustrating. We went in there with a shot, but it didn't quite work."

"He could be a little better going up three miles and could follow King George's route."

Although Emitom was unable to back up his second-degree success at Rendlesham Hurdle when he finished fourth at Stayers & # 39; Hurdle, it was a performance that Sheehan believes marked Warren Greatrex's role as a future star of the division.

He said, "I don't think he was at his best at the Stayers' and I think there is more to come from him. He was happy with the way he jumped, but I thought he would be at his best in the final business. and it didn't work.

"He's still a young horse that doesn't have that many miles on the clock and it could be that he's one of Stayers' obstacles in a few years. I'm very excited for him. He got stronger this year and will do it again."

Much of Sheehan's success this season stems from his role as first rider for owners Andrew and Kate Brooks and with the relationship continuing to flourish, he hopes to have many days ahead of him.

He said: "Andrew doesn't go to the races too much, but he supports me 110 percent and shows a lot of faith in me. I have the agreement of a gentleman as first rider with him and it has gone very well for me."

"He's putting a lot into the game and it's great to see him get that success and the trainers he has horses with are great to work with."

"He has a lot of youngsters for the upcoming season, as well as his current horses in training, which is exciting for everyone."