Future's teenage son is released from prison after the rapper posts bail

Jakobi Wilburn, 17, was arrested in January in Georgia on various charges including criminal gang activity, criminal trespassing, and possession of weapons.

FutureJakobi Wilburn's son was reportedly released from prison on Tuesday, March 24. According to a new report, Future rescued the 17-year-old after he was arrested in January on various charges including criminal gang activity, criminal trespassing and a firearm. possession.

A source confirms to MTO News that Future and Jessica Smith, with whom Jakobi shares, posted bail. However, the boyfriend of Lori harvey He is said not to be present to greet his son when he was released from prison.

In February, Kobi was reported to have been found in possession of a pistol with scratched serial numbers in January, accusing him of altered identification of a pistol. Although still a teenager, the state of Georgia considers adults at age 17. Therefore, if convicted, Kobi faces five to twenty years in prison on the gang activity charge alone.

"Our son is a minor and to protect his well-being in this difficult situation, we ask that everyone respect our privacy at this time," Jessica told TMZ at the time.

The teenager is now being tried as an adult under Georgia's strict gang laws, although a trial date has not yet been set.

It seemed that Future and Jessica managed to put aside their differences to work together for Kobi. In 2013, she filed a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of lying about his true net worth to keep child support payments low. He was paying $ 1,662 based on his claim that brought $ 16,000 a month from work. She said her real income was more than $ 50,000 and demanded that child support be increased.

Future then criticized her baby and asked the judge to close her support request. He also said that he never lied about his income and that his payments should remain the same. In addition to that, he tried to obtain joint physical custody of Kobi. After several months of coming and going in court, Future and Jessica finally reached an agreement and the case was closed. Under the agreement, the two shared joint custody and Future agreed to pay $ 2,800 in child support.