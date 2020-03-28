Future rapper donates face masks to hospital workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Rapper Future, who is behind the 2017 hit "Mask Deactivated,quot;, has launched a campaign called "Mask Activated,quot; to donate masks to health centers facing shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was announced this week by the FreeWishes Foundation, which was founded by Future and his family.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all facets of the world and created a crisis that no one could have imagined a few weeks ago," the foundation said in a press release. “Since most people adapt to the new normal of quarantining to protect themselves from the coronavirus, health professionals do not have this privilege. Plus, they don't even have enough supplies to protect themselves from getting the coronavirus. "



FreeWishes Foundation has collaborated with Atlanta Sewing Style, an Atlanta, Georgia-based sewing company, to create more than 500 masks.

"It is important to my brother, Future and myself, that we are at the service of our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, sister and co-founder of Future of the foundation.