Frustrated Pico-Robertson residents sound amid intermittent power outages as they distance themselves socially – Up News Info Los Angeles

PICO-ROBERSTON (CBSLA) – Power outages, which sometimes last for hours, have residents in the Pico-Roberston area very upset.

After days of on and off blackouts that they say have lasted more than 12 hours straight, residents are shutting down.

"It looks like we live in a third world country," said David Bollag. "I am more concerned about our neighbors. You know, there are very old people and sick people."

"We have a neighbor on the street who has a fan," said Marie Cohen, a resident. "It's scary. No heat. I have my husband who is not well. I have a dog that I have to take chemotherapy, so his medicine is in the refrigerator."

The outages could not have happened at a worse time, as many are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have lost business with the impact of the coronavirus. And now, the impact of the lack of electricity and telephone is horrible," said Cohen, who explains that, like many, he stocked up on groceries when the city of Los Angeles issued orders. staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And now, says Cohen, much of that food has been spoiled.

"We went out and bought all this food with the money we have left to buy food, and all this food is gone," he said.

Bollag says the same thing.

"The food is gone. You know, I tell my kids not to open the fridge. She also says that she is making it difficult for her children to continue their work while studying at home.

“I had to write an essay that was due yesterday and all power was cut. And in high school, teachers don't really say, "Oh, my dog ​​ate my homework, or my power went out." That is not an excuse, "said Madeline Bollag.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy says its teams are working to restore power to residents.