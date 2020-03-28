%MINIFYHTML416e3ea5498e5a01ec8dd31f63b6440711% %MINIFYHTML416e3ea5498e5a01ec8dd31f63b6440712%

While most professional sports in the United States have had their seasons drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has remained largely unscathed. While the league has to make some changes to the way it conducts business with free agency, it hasn't had to postpone or cancel any activity other than making next month's draft closed to the public.

But, just because the Draft will continue as scheduled for the weekend of April 23-25, does not mean that the coronavirus pandemic has not changed the event or the participants in it.

"At this point, it's seismically different not being able to get players to go visit teams, that teams come in to coach the guys that way," said Kyle Dolan, a certified contract advisor for Priority Sports and Entertainment. “One of the most important things I have noticed is that teams have a lot of questions about medicine. If they can get medical records sooner for some of the non-Combine guys. Because they couldn't get a physical for them at Indy at the Combine. "

With the league listening to CDC recommendations and shutting down the team's facilities, very few, if any, draft prospects had the opportunity this season to work in person for the teams. Going one step further, league doctors announced Monday that they would no longer perform physical exams as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

So, as Dolan points out, those university medical records or medical records become one of the only sources of information for teams that couldn't see a prospect at the Combine. Dolan says the teams are still interviewing players via FaceTime or Skype and they are all trying to discover the value of video training. But, one thing he believes has come out of this in a potentially positive light is that players who may not have received a call from scouts or coaches previously can now receive calls as the league tries to do its best exploration from afar.

"One thing that is perhaps a good thing about this, frankly, is maybe the coaches and scouts are a little less on the road, more guys, some guys who, maybe they wouldn't have talked to that many coaches throughout the process, are talking to more people right now because everyone has a little more time than usual, "said Dolan.

Jonathan Herbst, an NFLPA-certified contract advisor and general counsel for the PFS Agency, says he doesn't know if that's the case. He believes that the lack of professional days and individual training will hurt a particular group of players, the boys from small schools.

"I think what it does in general is it hurts small school kids who are going to lose their professional days and the opportunity to show off their skills," said Herbst. "I have a boy who is a small school boy who did not receive an invitation from Combine, but he is a phenomenal athlete and would have done really well on his pro day and helped his draft stock." You can trust the tape, but there will always be questions when it comes to small school children and the level of proficiency. That's where professional days can really help that kind of prospect. "

On the other hand, players who were highly productive in Power 5 schools but who are not the best athletic evaluators are likely, in Herbst's opinion, to be helped by the current situation. Instead, teams will rely on their treadmill, which will show high productivity and won't see any of the potential shortcomings posed by sports testing.

While video workouts are an available option, both Herbst and Dolan acknowledge that they really are only useful on a case-by-case basis.

Although trainings and exam numbers and college productivity are a big part of the draft process, interviews and conversations with teams are equally important. In an environment where teams can conduct interviews via FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom, it is still possible to get an appearance from the same experience.

Soccer players, to a large extent, can divide things into what they can and cannot control. Dolan and Herbst say their boys realize there is a much bigger picture at stake here. The draft is only a small part of the great scheme of problems facing the country at the moment. But, for players going through a completely unusual process in a completely different way this season, frustration can arise.

"In other ways, I think it's really frustrating to feel like you're sitting on your hands waiting for people to call instead of being a little more proactive, more in control of what you're offering." Dolan said.

Frustration is not the only domain of players going through the process either. NFL and GM teams have expressed similar sentiments as the league progresses with the Draft as scheduled.

