From Burns to Jagr: Top Ten Haircuts in NHL History

It's been over two weeks without hockey and morale is low. The coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen and we have yet to see even a flash of light at the end of the tunnel. At this rate, who knows how long it will be before the NHL returns.

But we must stay strong in these dark times. We should not drop our heads. We must be the positive force that we want to see in the world.

At least, the break in the current season has given us a great opportunity to review some of the best moments throughout the long and historic history of the NHL. While we're sure none of these haircuts fall under that label, they are still glorious rays of hope that we can all draw inspiration from.

Without further ado, these are the most incredible cuts in NHL history:

Mike Commodore

Getting us started is official defender Mike Commodore's stunning afro red, who possibly peaked in 2006 when he won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This is simply not a hairstyle you see every day. Rarely do you find a person with hair so deep red that it can grow into an afro. Not only did he do it, he made him look (relatively) good.

Michal Handzus

Handzus spent most of his career as a relatively normal person, but about 5% was spent with the type of mullet that can only be described as unthinkable. It was during his time with the Blackhawks that the Slovak forward really broke loose.

Jaromir Jagr

Only three entries in this list and we have already seen the good, the bad and the ugly. Jagr's rise to fame in the NHL came during a period in the early '90s when you could seemingly get away with it on the hairstyle front, and yet this is truly unforgivable.

There are simply no excuses for that. Interestingly, the Jagr red mullet went through a kind of metamorphosis throughout his 24 years in the NHL. Here it is again several decades later.

That's a little better, I guess. Hard to get much worse.

Scott Hartnell

Scott Hartnell occupied the strange kingdom between John C. Reilly and Jaromir Jagr. It seemed that every time he switched teams, he alternated between being clean and looking like a survivor of a shipwreck.

In fact, he cut most of his hair in 2010 and donated it to the Locks of Love charity. You look classy, ​​Scotty.

Barry Melrose

The ESPN hockey analyst has rocked a mullet par excellence since his coaching days. Business in the front, party in the back and loads of products to keep things slippery.

He also made a special E: 60 in the wild and wonderful haircuts of the Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament.

Ron Duguay

Believe it or not, the image below is of a man who was an NHL player at the time.

In an era where old-time hockey reigned supreme, Ron Duguay broke the mold with a permanent straight from Grease. And neither is one of the male characters.

Brent Burns

The defender of the San Jose Sharks has become an icon for his wild appearance, with a toothy smile, a bushy beard and a man's bun to top it all off.

At one point in his life, Burns must have like a normal human being, right?

Ah … well then.

Patrick Kane

Although not normally known for his extraordinary hair, Blackhawks star Patrick Kane caught his eye with this fascinating look a few years back.

Business on the front, party on the back, racing stripes on the side?

Al Iafrate

And there it is, ladies and gentlemen. We have officially hit rock bottom.

Iafrate sought out the mullet look a few years after his proverbial window had closed, resulting in an island of hair forming at the top of his head. Did not notice? Did he just not care? Either way, you must respect the boy for being willing to wear such an unprecedented appearance.

Wayne Gretzky

Over the years, the great had more than his fair share of great hairstyles, the best of which comes courtesy of this bleach blonde mullet.

You can imagine the sheer excitement that Wayne Gretzky's fan club members felt when they opened that up.