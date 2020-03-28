Frisco Sisters, hopeful Olympic gymnasts improvising training during the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

During this time, when gyms are closed, stations are delayed, and sporting events are postponed, two Frisco Wakeland sisters are improvising to maintain their shape.

Sloane Blakely, a 17-year-old, has already committed to the University of Florida gymnastics program, which is ranked No. 2 nationally. Freshman Skye Blakely, who will turn 16 in February, scored the highest overall score in any match of any gymnast in the country.

The hope is that both will qualify for the 2021 summer games.

Accustomed to training an average of 35 hours a week, the two have had to improvise to stay physically and mentally fit.

Their dedication is a reminder that even if some dreams currently have to be suspended, now is the time to keep pushing. There is never a reason to give up.

