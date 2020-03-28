French Montana was sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman

WENN

The woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe claims that rapper & # 39; Choppa Choppa Down & # 39; and her employee Mansour Bennouna gave her drinks that left her completely passed out and then raped her.

French Montana you are facing a serious legal problem. The hit maker "Unforgettable", whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was hit by a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault by a woman, who uses the pseudonym Jane Doe.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the woman sued French, her employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records. She claims that she was drugged and raped in her home on March 28, 2018.

In the lawsuit, Jane says she was invited to the recording studio on La Brea Ave. She claims that French took an interest in her and provided her with drinks and then invited her to return home with Mansour. They arrived at French's house around 6 a.m. and the defendants told her to shoot, which left her completely passed out.

She recalls being disabled and "several men coming and going from the room." She believes French "was one of the men who entered the room and sexually assaulted her." When she regained consciousness around 1:30 p.m., she found that Mansour was "cradling" her. She woke up confused, intoxicated, and "felt pain in her pelvis, lower back, and vagina."

Jane says she started "crying hysterically because she felt she had been drugged and raped" and grabbed her possessions and left. He then went to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and was administered a rape kit, which showed the presence of semen. He also reported the alleged violation to the police.

In the lawsuit, Jane charges the defendants with assault and battery, sexual assault, intentional imposition of emotional distress, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, and negligence. She is seeking damages for "extreme emotional distress, anxiety, memories and depression," claiming that the incident has stalled her modeling career that she has just begun to pursue.

Jane also claims that French has done similar things to other women. She says French "had a long practice of inviting women to his recording sessions, or choosing women in bars and inviting them to return to the Hidden Hills home." She states that they would provide women with drinks and drugs, "for the purpose of having sex with them, regardless of whether they consented or not."

French has not responded to the allegations.