Free food delivery helps families affected by the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After more than a million people applied for unemployment in California in the past two weeks, organizations in Los Angeles are stepping forward to help provide essentials to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Urban Partners Los Angeles gives away groceries at the First Unitarian Church in Koreatown each week, usually serving about 200 people. This Saturday, they will be giving away 1,000 bags of groceries.

"We have to remember that when we talk about the crisis, there is a significant population of people who have already been living in crisis," said volunteer Trinity Tran. "Before this pandemic, we served hundreds of people every week."

Tran said the lines have lengthened in recent weeks as more people in the community are losing their jobs.

"The hours have fallen. I work at Subway just down the road from there. I went from 40 hours a week to 10 hours a week, ”said resident John Napoleon, who went out to buy groceries for his family. "This is just a blessing in disguise."

Each family will receive two grocery bags: one is filled with non-perishable items such as cereal and canned goods, while the other is filled with items such as milk, meat, and fresh produce.

The grocery draw begins at 7 a.m. every Saturday and continue until the food runs out.