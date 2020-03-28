France and its allies establish a new working group in Sahel | News

%MINIFYHTMLa7e9c7369df217bfb3480728afa18d3711% %MINIFYHTMLa7e9c7369df217bfb3480728afa18d3712%

France and several of its European allies have officially established a new task force, called Takuba, made up of special forces that will fight armed groups in the Sahel region of West Africa along with the armies of Mali and Niger.

After a conference call on Friday, representatives from 13 countries (Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Mali, the Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and the United Kingdom) issued a statement in which they pledged a Additional efforts to overcome "resistance from terrorist groups,quot;.

The statement says Takuba, which means "saber,quot; in Tuareg, is planned "to have initial operational capacity (IOC) by the summer of 2020 and is expected to go live (COF) in early 2021."

He added that the new working group will help regional armies to counter armed groups and will complement the efforts made by Operation Barkhane of France and the G5 Sahel Regional Joint Force, made up of troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The new task force will operate in the Liptako region, an area between Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, according to the statement. Liptako is known to be a fortress for ISIL-linked fighters (ISIS).

"Therefore, Takuba will be part of the counter-terrorism pillar of the & # 39; Coalition for the Sahel & # 39 ;, the broader coordination framework recently announced in Pau," he said, referring to to France-G5 Sahel summit held in the city of southern France in January,

That meeting ended with leaders who agreed to create a new structure aimed at bringing the forces of the two sides together under one command, as well as facilitating joint operations and improving intelligence sharing.

During the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron also sought a clear statement from his counterparts confirming his preference for France's military engagement at a time of growing anti-French sentiment in some countries amid the rapidly deteriorating security situation.

France, the former colonial power that once ruled several West African countries, already has some 4,500 soldiers in the region who are leading Operation Barkhane.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has a 13,000-strong peacekeeping operation in Mali in what could be the world's most dangerous mission so far.

The UN, France and the United States have invested billions of dollars in stabilizing the Sahel, but have had little success.

The region has seen an increase in violence in recent months, fueling a sense of greater insecurity among residents, with millions of displaced people.

In January, the UN envoy for West Africa told the UN Security Council that attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. More than 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019.