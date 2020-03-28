Fort Worth first responders receive hand sanitizer made by local whiskey distillery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The first responders in Fort Worth are receiving a much-needed helping hand in the form of a hand sanitizer that was made by a local whiskey distillery.

The TX Whiskey Distillery worked to provide police and fire officials with this hand sanitizer so they can keep their bodies and vehicles safe while answering calls, especially those related to possible COVID-19 cases.

The distillery began receiving ingredients to make the hand sanitizer on Tuesday. Workers have already produced 800 gallons.

The first 150 gallons were distributed to the Fort Worth Police and Fire Departments on Friday morning.

Bulk containers will be divided into smaller bottles and will also go to community shelters.

“So they can achieve and rebuild their purposes, from making whiskey to making hand sanitizer to make sure we continue to pour and make it available while preaching the message of good hygiene techniques. We make the opportunity available for people to do it easily, ”said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

The distillery is expected to produce another 1,500 gallons next week.

“It hit us pretty hard with what is happening and to see the resolve, the passion, the commitment of our people and the community to come together to see that you are dating and knowing that it will begin to do what we intend to do. helping and saving other people has been fantastic, "said Paul Divito, general manager of TX Whiskey.