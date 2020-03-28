Former North Texas sports coach Orlando youth coach Orlando McDaniel dies of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Orlando McDaniel, a former sports star and youth coach from North Texas, died Saturday morning of the coronavirus. He was 59 years old.

McDaniel was a former two-sports star at LSU before being drafted by the Denver Broncos as a wide receiver.

%MINIFYHTMLe35396f381e7404278b4090ebd866a2c11% %MINIFYHTMLe35396f381e7404278b4090ebd866a2c12%

However, his legacy may be all the lives he touched at DFW. The 59-year-old coach founded the North Texas Cheetahs Track Team in 2003.

Although McDaniel spent her last two weeks in a hospital battling COVID-19, her daughter Alexis said her impact will last a lifetime.

"I see that everyone else is showing me love and that makes me feel a lot better, especially seeing how it impacted the community," he said. "I can see how much my dad really meant not only for DFW but also for the country."

His father's favorite motto was "trust the process,quot; and now his family is confident that he is in a better place.

"It was sad to know that I can no longer get a hug from him." He loved fatherly love and father-daughter time, ”said Alexis.

And through the new county restrictions, she said she and her family were able to video chat with him and hear his voice before he died.