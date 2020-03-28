Former lion Ndamukong Suh re-signs with Bucs – Up News Info Detroit

TAMPA, Florida (AP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to piece together to help Tom Brady succeed with his new team.

Maintaining an overall improved defense was a top priority for the club in free agency. Re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $ 8 million contract on Friday ensures that the first seven games will remain intact for next season.

The move comes immediately after placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $ 27 million contract, and luring Brady from New England with $ 50 million guaranteed and the chance to join some dynamic and offensive young players.

The Bucs led the NFL in career defense in 2019, with Suh starting all 16 games after helping the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl the previous season.

“The number 1 goal for me when leaving last season was to continue building on defense. The only way to build is to keep everyone in place and grow. It's huge, "said coach Bruce Arians.

"They will be way ahead of our offense as long as we get back on the field." I think our offense will catch up pretty quickly, "added Arians. "We did some really good things last year and got better and better, especially those last six weeks of the season."

Suh, whose streak of 131 consecutive starts is the longest among NFL defensive linemen, had 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 2½ sacks in his first year with the Bucs.

The 33-year-old returned two fumbles for touchdowns, matching the most in a single season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay rebounded from a slow start to go 4-2 on the stretch in 2019, largely due to a solid career defense anchored by Suh and Vita Vea; an improved passing race with Barrett and Pierre-Paul; and a young and inexperienced high school constantly improving.

The Bucs limited their opponents to only 73.8 yards per rushing game.

“I wanted the entire defense, if we could, to stay together. They played very well together; Every piece of the puzzle was known, ”said Arians. "Obviously, Suh was a big part of it, not so much in the bag game as his inner pressure and the great job he did against the race."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft also played for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins during a career that includes three All-Pro picks. He has 58½ career sacks, along with eight fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, one interception and three defensive touchdowns.

In addition to affixing the franchise tag to Barrett ($ 15.828 million) and re-signing Pierre-Paul and Suh, Tampa Bay has struck deals last week to retain three of its other unrestricted free agents: linebacker Kevin Minter, safety Andrew Adams and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Barrett led the league with 19½ sacks last season. Pierre-Paul was 8½ in 10 games after sitting earlier in the year while recovering from a neck injury sustained in a car accident.