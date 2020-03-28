Former Astros slugger Evan Gattis explains buying the glass & # 39; snitches gets stitches & # 39; with Mike Fiers

%MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d11% %MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d12%

The MLB 2020 season may still be in a waiting pattern as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but suspending the game has not eliminated the drama off the field.

%MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d13% %MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d14%

Former Astros player Evan Gattis brought old feelings to the surface about Houston's infamous cheating scandal when he tweeted a photo of a glass with Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers and the phrase "the snitches get points."

%MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d15% %MINIFYHTML67da64e4d8fea531d62e32bc24931a4d16%

MORE: 15 things we miss most about baseball, ranked

The glasses were sold by a bar and restaurant in the Houston area called The Flying Saucer. The store's Twitter account said the glasses quickly sold out and Gattis was the last customer to buy one.

Despite proudly displaying the glass on social media, Gattis explained that he has "zero bad feelings,quot; about Fiers and thought the novelty article was "fun." He understood that there would still be a great deal of "anger,quot; directed at the members of those Astros teams.

For the record, I have zero bad feelings towards Fiers. We actually texted and hoped he didn't get too much hate / (hate mail, threats, etc.) that he was our teammate. I just thought the glass was fun – Evan Gattis (@BulldogBeing) March 28, 2020

The way the "public,quot; feels about us cheating is how I felt when I at least assumed that other people were cheating on us. There are no excuses. But I understand everyone's anger. You don't exactly put the humpback trash back together. – Evan Gattis (@BulldogBeing) March 28, 2020

Fiers, who played for the 2015-17 Astros, told The Athletic in November that Houston electronically stole posters in 2017. The Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games to win the 2017 World Series, only by placing a bigger focus. in the scandal.

Since emerging as the lead whistleblower, Fiers has received praise and criticism for his decision to publicly address how the Astros gained an illegal advantage. He revealed last month that he even received death threats, but made it clear that he can handle whatever comes his way.

"Whatever it is, I don't care," Fiers told The San Francisco Chronicle. "I've dealt with many death threats before. It's just something else on my plate."