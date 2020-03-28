For the class of 2020, a virus that eats work remembers the Great Recession

%MINIFYHTML209a911c5530daa650fbaba2cea4769211% %MINIFYHTML209a911c5530daa650fbaba2cea4769212%

They hoped to get jobs in political campaigns, in fashion brands and law firms, and in sales and finance. Instead, they canceled their internships and postponed interviews, wandered through empty job fairs, and saw recruiters ignore their eager emails.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced college students across the country to leave campus in early March, the abrupt departure was especially painful for older people. It meant hasty goodbyes, canceled graduation ceremonies, an overwhelming sense of loss.

Now, many of those older people are at home with their families, contemplating an even worse prospect: a bleaker job market than any other in recent history. Last week, according to the Labor Department, nearly 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits, more than four times the previous record.

As the economy progresses into a recession, college seniors fear they may become the next class of 2009, which entered the workforce at the peak of the Great Recession when companies carried out mass layoffs and frozen hiring. .

"That is definitely on everyone's mind," said Tarek Ziad, a Yale senior who studies ecology and evolutionary biology. "We have to get our boots up."

Several major companies, including Yelp and Disney, have suspended their internship programs, a common route to a first job for many senior graduates. At some job fairs in early March, top companies just didn't show up; Now all those professional events have been canceled.

The number of new job openings posted between mid-February and mid-March fell 29% compared to the same period last year, according to ZipRecruiter labor market data. Retail store publications fell 14%, event jobs decreased 20%, and casino and hotel jobs fell 23%.

The hiring situation is likely to worsen in the coming months as closings and cancellations affect the economy. "These are still early effects. The first wave of affected industries will not be the last, ”said Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter labor economist. "There will be a great human cost."

"Looking into the void,quot;

Andres Salerno, a senior at Butler University in Indianapolis, stayed at his off-campus home after classes went online, one of the few remaining undergraduate students in what looks like a ghost town. Virtually everyone you meet is eager for the job market. Some of his roommates are Peace Corps recruits who do not know if they will be able to leave the country. His girlfriend is a dancer whose professional auditions have been canceled.

For his part, Salerno hoped to get a job on a political campaign in his home state of Texas, an option that no longer seems viable since the scrutiny has stopped.

"Everyone has a different job or career, and everything is reversed," he said. “I had a loose idea of ​​what I was doing in a few months. And now I'm just looking at the void. "

For three years in a row, Isabel Serrano applied for an internship at the same New York lobbying firm, beginning as a sophomore at New York University. He finally got it last year and started working in January when he finished his last semester at New York University. She hoped it would become a job after graduation in May.

But a couple of weeks ago, while strolling through his parents' neighborhood in Union County, New Jersey, Serrano received an annoying phone call: The internship was canceled due to the coronavirus.

"It is a sad thing to hear," he said. "I had two more months left to really advocate for myself, and that is gone."

A decade or more of "scars,quot;

Historically, college students graduating from a recession have settled for lower-paying jobs at less prestigious companies than people who finished college even a year earlier. Economists have found that the impact of that bad luck can last up to 10 to 15 years, leading to higher unemployment rates and lower wages, a phenomenon known as "scarring."

Whether the class of 2020 will face long-term consequences depends on a number of factors, including the duration of the pandemic and the severity of the recession that seems certain to continue. But it does not look good.

"I am concerned about them," said Lisa Kahn, an economist who has studied how recessions affect college graduates. "If they graduate in a big recession, they are going to suffer some severe short-term consequences." And that will probably stay with them for almost the next decade. "

At home near Houston, Caroline Carlson, an agricultural economics student at Texas A,amp;M University, is increasingly concerned about her chances of landing a job working on sustainability issues at a food company. Her mother has tried to spin the news of people panicking in supermarkets as a positive, a reminder that there will always be a market for food. Carlson remains pessimistic.

"I don't think companies are really looking to get more corporate positions or follow the steps of training someone," he said.

"I get emails from Glassdoor every day, like, 'You'd be great for the Walmart cashier,' he continued." Thank you very much; that's really what I want my bachelor's degree to come to. "A severe recession could also jeopardize the career prospects of students who graduate later this year or in 2021.

Martin Lang Jr., who will finish business school at the University of Detroit Mercy in December, received an email last week saying his internship at the Urban Outfitters corporate office in Philadelphia was canceled. As an aspiring stylist, Lang hoped to stay with the company for the long haul. "It would have given me fashion and credibility experience in an industry I want to be in," she said. "Now I will go a year without working in a corporate environment."

Professional counselors at some major universities are trying to remain optimistic. Kerin Borland, director of the University of Michigan Career Center, said recruiters have continued to interview the students via video chat. The school also turned an in-person job fair into a digital one through a partnership with CareerEco, a virtual recruiting platform. And Borland said he has encouraged college students to stay in touch with recruiters so they are on their way to future jobs.

"The hope is that we will overcome this unusual circumstance and move on," Borland said. "Employers don't want to have to start from scratch in terms of building relationships with students."

Some industries, such as nursing, have even seen an increase in job listings, according to ZipRecruiter. The number of e-commerce listings increased 228% in the last four weeks compared to last year. Personal consulting jobs increased 26%.

Maya Punjwani, a senior at the University of Miami, said she originally wanted to enter commercial communications. But given the pandemic, she decided to look for a job in public health, her youngest at the University of Florida. "Now more than ever I can use that part of my college degree to go up to something that is so prevalent right now," he said.

All standard movements are useless

In the past few weeks, many older job-seekers have engaged in an awkward dance with recruiters in industries like law, journalism, and technology, asking for updates while trying not to sound callous or selfish. All the traditional rules of participation in a job search suddenly feel irrelevant. A coffee party is out of the question. A request for a network call may seem invasive.

Kaylie Ramirez, a senior at Boston College, said she spoke to several recruiters in the past few days to discuss job opportunities in financial and strategic communications. One said he was sympathetic to Ramírez, noting that he graduated in 2009 and also faced a bleak job market. He promised to be as useful as possible. But others advised him not to send his resume due to uncertainty.

"It was a reality check," said Ramírez. "Little by little I have been lowering my expectations, and I think that confirmed what I knew deep down anyway."

For some older adults, uncertainty about the economy has created outrage. Most of them were in fifth grade in 2008. But they remember the damage caused by the Great Recession.

"It is difficult to be motivated or excited about the systems we have in place because we have seen the mess they have created over and over again," said Serrano, a senior at NYU.

But memories of 2008, and the eventual recovery of the economy, have also been a source of comfort.

"This is the first pandemic I have ever experienced, my parents have experienced, but this is not the first time that the economy has not been great," said Amy Germano, a senior at James Madison University. "If we can get through the recession in 2008, I think we can get through this."