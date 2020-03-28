Five things related to sports to do with your children during the COVID-19 quarantine

The spread of COVID-19 has kept most of the United States in a block for the past two weeks, and that can be especially difficult for families who have struggled to lose their daily routine.

Children who are trapped at home need something to do. It is not easy to fill that gap when sports are not an option. Take it from someone whose family is structured around two children and a one-year schedule with sporting events, both professionally and youthfully. I'd give anything to get kicked out of a third-grade game right now.

It's a joke. But for those parents of kids who miss their sports, here are some simple tips to fill the gap.

Play ball in the backyard

Use any ball. Baseball. Softball. Football. Lacrosse.

We have used them in the backyard for the past two weeks. My daughter Bella Mae was supposed to start softball in a few weeks. We have her hitting a tee in the backyard.

My son Grant is missing lacrosse and baseball, but we are out in the yard working on something every day.

The point is to get out where you can. There are no laws in Ohio where I live, against playing in your backyard (at least not yet), and my wife Kimberly encouraged us to hike one of the trails in a local park this week. The point was to stay as active as possible.

There's talk of canceling professional and college sports, but the prospect of kids missing a year of youth sports is more heartbreaking in many ways.

Keep kids out on the playground as much as possible so they keep that love for those sports.

& # 39; Play ball & # 39; with baseball cards

SN baseball writer Ryan Fagan makes a great job sharing baseball cards with our daily audience. Baseball cards have kept Grant and his friends together, many of whom were in the third-grade fantasy football league.

We hesitate to allow our children to use Facebook Messenger, but it has allowed them to connect with their school friends at a time when we don't know if the school year will continue.

They already have a six-team league and a 10-game schedule with baseball cards using an old game my father showed me with a standard deck of cards. For those interested, use baseball cards to make your all-time lineup:

Then use the cards to play the game. Here are the values:

Ace red: Single

Red 10: Single

Red 2: Double

Red 3: Triple

Red 4: Career

Red 5: Walk

Black 2-5: Groundouts

Red and black 6-9: Flyouts

Red 10: Walk

Face cards: Ponchados

Ace black: Stolen base (can be used at any time)

Wildcards: Career

Flyouts with activated runners are sacrifice flies and outsouts with a first runner are double plays.

Is this game nerdy? Of course. Will you play it all night once you start like I used to with my cousins ​​Dusty and Chase? Yes, you will.

Play classic video games

Introduce your children to the wonders of Nintendo and Sega Genesis.

"Tecmo Super Bowl,quot; is the best video game of all time, so a season begins. Play a tournament "Coach K College Basketball,quot;. Bleeding someone's head with "NHL 93,quot;. Play "Sonic the Hedgehog,quot; with your family as much as possible.

Then flip the script and let your kids beat you in their favorite video games.

Play board-games. Is it too early to teach your kids poker?

But if you want to come to me at any of the Tecmo Bowls, then you should know that this is what I can do …

That's with Cody Carlson, not Warren Moon.

Watch movies and sports shows

At Kimberly's suggestion, we saw "Rookie of the Year,quot; with the kids at the beginning of the quarantine (forgive me if I can't remember what day). Bella loved him more than anyone. "Teen Wolf,quot;. "Remember the Titans." There are so many movies your kids probably haven't seen, but the running of sports movies from the '80s and' 90s is timeless.

Use it to your advantage, along with streaming services.

Grant and I have been watching "Peyton & # 39; s Places,quot; and the series "30 for 30,quot;, and we even got an exercise by Johnny Unitas-Raymond Berry the other day.

Like everyone else, we can't wait for "The Last Dance,quot;.

Classic CBS tournament games have been a gift in a month without March Madness. I witnessed Grant's reaction to the Christian Laettner shot and texted all my friends the video immediately after. We all knew where we were then.

Unfortunately, we are still trapped at home now.

Teach through experience.

School is ending for the foreseeable future, and this is a reminder of just how amazing our teachers really are with our children. In a sport-focused place like Pickerington, Ohio, we are lucky to have that.

The continued spread of COVID-19 is also a psychological test, and for us it means that Grant will miss the opening day weekend in Cleveland with his friends. He misses his classmates and teammates. We've already sent out some baseball cards for her birthdays (which can also be made online).

For those trapped inside, virtual classes have helped. Bella does online dance classes and continues to thrive and see her friends. We are all in favor. Kimberly and I miss baseball and March Madness and drove all of those practices like everyone else, but we will continue to use sport to teach our children the life lessons they need to overcome this pandemic.

You know what coaches always say. This time, it applies.

Just take it one day at a time.