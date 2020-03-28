Finding refuge in China as the epicenter of changes in the coronavirus pandemic

Beijing, China – As COVID-19 accelerates outside of China, life in Beijing has resumed a cautious pace. In the past few weeks, I have comforted myself in a new ritual made necessary by increased restrictions: at the beginning and end of each day, walking through the traditional century-old gate that leads to our complex of hutong alleys. .

In "normal,quot; times I take a more direct path home, avoiding the door entirely. These days I am first directed to a registration table where a local health worker records my temperature and passport details before continuing my journey home through the sprawling courtyard beyond this inner door.

Over the course of a day, my temperature is recorded five or six times, sometimes more: at the entrance of supermarkets, offices, restaurants and shops.

They all wear masks, which are readily available and required by law. Above all, a mask indicates to the people around you that you are also in this fight and that you understand the gravity of the crisis.

Some people stay home, but many are gradually reverting to old routines, seeing friends after months of self-quarantine. Restaurants are open for business, officially allowing only one person per table.

Speaking to Chinese friends, my impression is that the restrictions are not considered a threat to their freedom. At the height of the outbreak, people stayed indoors to protect themselves and their families, and because they wanted to play their part, albeit a small one, in breaking the chain of transmission.

When the outbreak first accelerated in January, it was in Beijing.

Did I stay or veto?

I spent my time indoors, obsessively monitoring news updates. The city was quiet, already half empty for Chinese New Year, and the outbreak made it even more so. I was concerned about my partner, who had gone to Wuhan to report the virus before the borders closed behind him. I was concerned about my asthma and the possibility of ending up in a Chinese hospital far from home.

The gate, known as Chuihuamen, in the Beijing alley where Kelly Dawson lives. Temperatures are taken and details are recorded every time you get home. (Kelly Dawson / Al Jazeera)

I was hesitant to stay and in late January I made a decision: I flew home to the United States and spent the next two weeks in quarantine alone in Virginia. Around the same time, my partner was evacuated from Wuhan by the Spanish government.

As the threat became less immediate, my anxiety decreased. When talking to other foreigners who had also left, we felt great relief and also guilt: the awareness of the enormous privilege that comes with having the resources to leave, having another place to call home when so many of our Chinese friends and colleagues did not have where to go; and finally, a pity for having fled China at the time when our adventure abroad felt less than fun.

I spent a relaxing five weeks in the United States. I watched the numbers increase in China and then stabilize as life seemed to be normal around me. For those of us who were following closely, the virus was always going to reach the western world. But from the comfort of the American bubble, the crisis felt less than real, a disaster that seemed to exist only on our phones.

In early March, my job called me back to Beijing. My family was concerned that it was too soon; Friends texted me asking if I was doing the right thing.

Feeling of relief

Ironically, I felt more secure the moment I landed. Strong restrictions and declining infection rates combined to give the impression that Beijing had regained control, just as the crisis began to accelerate in the United States. No one knows if the numbers reported in China are accurate, but the sense of relief here is genuine.

As the virus' epicenter has drifted away from China, other tensions have emerged. China and the United States are fighting through spokespersons, the press and on Twitter, from all places, arguing about the origin of COVID-19, a conflict that seems to be increasing every time Trump invokes the "Chinese virus,quot;.

Recently, a restaurant in Beijing suggested I leave, blaming a faulty thermometer on the door, even when the guests before and after me entered without problems. I suspected it was because he was a foreigner. I thought you recognized the fearful and ignorant drive that has fueled anti-Asian sentiment in the US. Now, it begins to resonate in China as new cases of coronavirus arrive almost exclusively by plane from abroad. Other foreigners have reported similar experiences.

Some taxi drivers have surrounded themselves with plastic sheeting as protection against the coronavirus (Kelly Dawson / Al Jazeera)

In more than five years living in China, I have never felt unpleasant. I have faith that the warmth and kindness I have experienced are truer than this moment of fear we are living in now.

I hope that life here in Beijing does not return to its former form until the virus has run its course outside China. For now, I am taking refuge in my quiet hutong alley, spending most days at home. I recently learned that the gate of the complex is a "Chuihuamen,quot;, a gate through which a hundred years ago, women were not allowed to enter until marriage. Today is my way home, a little longer, but much more beautiful.