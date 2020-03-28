Fascinating video shows exactly how the coronavirus kills you – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb11% %MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb12%

A new video shows exactly how the new coronavirus attacks the lungs in people infected with COVID-19, and how it can eventually kill the host.

The 3D CT images that are generally used before cancer surgeries have been applied to study lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients.

This video is the closest look we've had to coronavirus symptoms so far, and it's helping doctors better understand why the infection could lead to life-threatening respiratory failure.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A few days ago, more than 500,000 people were infected with new coronaviruses, and now we are in almost 615,000 cases. At the time of this writing, the United States has the majority of cases with 104,000 COVID-19 infections, while Italy has the highest number of deaths with more than 9,100 deaths. The new coronavirus can start with symptoms like the flu, but it is much more contagious and much more dangerous. The only way to stop the spread of the disease is through strict social distancing and hygiene. By staying indoors and washing hands and surfaces frequently, you are buying the healthcare system the time to come up with effective COVID-19 therapies and work on vaccine development. Because out there, no one is safe and the SARS-CoV-2 can easily jump from person to person. Once inside the body, there are some telltale early symptoms to watch out for, but they don't always show up. Or it may be asymptomatic but it can still infect others.

Most people will survive the pandemic, but the elderly and people with pre-existing medical problems will have a hard time fighting for their lives. And then there will be heartbreaking exceptions to these rules, including people who would otherwise be in perfect health, as well as teens and young adults who should have had the best chance for recovery. The following video shows exactly how the virus kills a person once it has nested in the lungs.

%MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb13% %MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb14%

The tiny SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive for days on certain surfaces, and once it reaches your mouth, nose, or eyes, it begins to replicate. The region where the virus thrives is the lungs, and that's where the biggest battle is fought between the immune system and COVID-19. This explains all the common symptoms you may encounter, including a sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath. It's his body telling him that he's fighting an infection, although he has no idea what is really happening at the cellular level or how the growing armies of white blood cells are fighting the life-threatening virus.

%MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb15% %MINIFYHTMLd7f82254882b076d1e0930139e3e30eb16%

The same confrontation occurs even if you don't experience any symptoms, or if they're mild and don't really bother you. The virus still reaches the lungs, where it begins to attack cells that help it breathe.

The above 3D video from George Washington University Hospital shows exactly how bad things can get even for patients who generally felt fine before being admitted to the hospital. This CT imaging technique is used in cancer patients while doctors plan surgeries, but the technology has been adapted to help fight the new coronavirus.

The yellow areas show COVID-19 infection. These are inflamed parts of the lungs and they are everywhere in this example. A healthy person will not show signs of lung inflammation, therefore, will not have yellow areas. That is where the body is trying to block the infection. As the video shows, the SARS-CoV-2 virus goes everywhere inside the lung, which explains the respiratory problems that appear in some patients with COVID-19, as well as the cough.

"This is not a 70, 80 year old immunosuppressed diabetic patient," said chief of thoracic surgery Dr. Keith Mortman CNN. "Other than high blood pressure, he doesn't have any other major medical problems. This is a guy who runs his own business and understands it … If we were to repeat the 360VR images now, a week later, there is a chance that that the infection and the inflammatory process can get worse. "

The man had no symptoms before arriving at the hospital, but he is now seriously ill and needs two different machines to keep him alive. One is the respirator you've heard politicians fight on the news about. It is a device that pushes oxygen into the lungs to help the patient breathe. However, that alone is not enough to get the job done. A secondary device called an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine circulates blood to scrub carbon dioxide and replace it with oxygen. It is like an external lung. But these machines can compensate for the respiratory failure of a coronavirus patient and keep them alive only for a long time. In some cases, the damage may be irreversible.

"For these patients who essentially have progressive respiratory failure, the damage to the lungs is rapid and widespread (as evidenced in the VR video)," said Mortman. “Unfortunately, once damaged to this degree, it can take a long time for the lungs to heal. For about 2-4% (depending on what numbers you create) of COVID-19 patients, the damage is irreversible and they will succumb to the disease. "

This patient was in critical condition when the video was released earlier this week, but he can recover. Still, it is unclear how long lasting the damage to lung tissue could be once the COVID-19 virus has disappeared from the system.

"Many of us are walking in the dark with this," said Mortman. “So we want to understand it as best we can. This was our first patient, but I am sure he is the first of those who will likely be many in the coming weeks. "

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock