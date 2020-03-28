Exclusive: Yash Raj Films postpones 50 years of celebration

One of the oldest and most prestigious banners of the Hindi film fraternity, Yash Raj Films, has provided audiences with pure entertainment for years. Known for his timeless love stories, YRF gave Hindi cinema some iconic characters. Yash Raj Films completes 50 years of being in business this year and to give the late Yash Chopra an ode, his studio director son Aditya Chopra had big plans.

Aditya Chopra had decided to make it a big deal. The event was supposed to have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh topping the big movie announcement. But amid the rapid expansion of COVID-19, the banner obviously had to postpone the celebration. Considering the situation, Aditya decided to suspend the planning of the celebration.

According to our sources, the event was planned for the five biggest superstars to announce great collaborations with the producer. While Shah Rukh Khan is YRF's favorite, Ranveer Singh is his blue-eyed boy. Salman Khan has had great successes with YRF and Ranbir Kapoor is partnering with them in Shamshera. However, the five superstars will now have to wait until the coronavirus outbreak subsides to celebrate YRF reaching half a century. Keep looking at this space for more details on the same.