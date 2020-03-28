Eva Marcille documents her evening date with Mike Sterling: watch her video and find out why fans are laughing

Quarantine or not, social distancing will not prevent Eva Marcille from continuing her life with Mike Sterling, her best half. She shared a video on her social media account in which these two have a night date.

‘Evening date with my best half @miketsterling Eva’ Eva captioned her post.

Fans delighted with Eva's beautiful eyes in the comment section, but many of them also laughed when they heard Mike say that they will also make sweet love at home.

A follower joked and said, "Baby names … Ka & # 39; Rona VyRuss … or Quarantino if it's a boy … I'm just saying."

Another commenter posted this: "When I said Mike was shy on camera, I pulled him back," and a follower said, "Lol, let's make sweet, sweet love. End of story. Periodt! 😂🔥’

A commentator mocked Eva for her shyness and said: ‘@evamarcille Ur, what a lady! It embarrassed you in the end 😩 How cute though 🥰❤️ #weallgrown ’

Apart from this, just the other day, Eva shared the sweetest video with her baby and Mike Sterling. Marley is the happiest, and fans keep telling Eva that she made the best decision for her daughter.

In other news, Eva recently told her fans that she couldn't be happier and more appreciative of her work.

She feels blessed that she can work from home during social distancing. This can be called a great luxury these days, and not everyone can afford it.

Eva is working from home and makes sure she has a really entertaining radio show.

He also shared some clips to show his fans what he's doing and you can check out the post below.

Someone commented: Qué What a beautiful person! I've been following you since Next Top Model. "

Ad

More fans raved about Eva and praised her beauty and character.



Post views:

0 0