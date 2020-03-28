Erica Mena flaunts her totally natural face and hair: watch the video

Erica Mena is advertising a hair care product, and she shared a video on her social media account to show fans what she has been using for her beautiful natural hair. Check out the video he posted on his IG account.

Erica has spent time at home with Safaree and her baby, while distancing herself socially.

Yo Yooooo @mielleorganics has me using gel again! Can you believe it? The key to long and delicious hair is quality products and a solid routine! Before applying my gel, I've been using the Mielle White Peony Leave-In Conditioner (available from @walmart), which is one of the #dayones of @ exquisitemo. Then I follow with Moisture Rx Hawaiian Ginger Moisturizing Styling Gel (available at @target) to improve my texture. It's so soft and it smells like a bomb! Leave a comment below if you've tried these products, "Erica captioned her video.

Many fans praised Erica's youthful and healthy appearance, and some of them even recognized the product and praised it as well.

Somoene said: "I will take your suggestion because I started using Hairtamin because of your posts and oh my, those pills are a game changer !!!! So I'll check this line too."

A follower wrote: ‘Yes, I love that brand! It is expensive, but I bought your mask to strengthen hair with rosemary and mint. The mint conditioner is ideal for hair growth. Put it directly on the scalp and hairline and you will see a change within a month. "

Someone else posted: ‘I love this brand !! Her pomegranate line, especially the conditioner and rinse has done wonders for my hair and makes it super smooth! "

Another commenter said, "THANK YOU because asking to get it out from behind the shelf to find out if it's a good gel or a bad gel was annoying and clearly impossible now." I will surrender and order! "This is exactly what I needed to know."

Have you ever used Mielle products?



