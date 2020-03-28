Enhance Your Baking Skills With Kiet Do's "Baguette Without Kneading,quot; Tutorial – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Move on the toilet paper. Yeast and flour are among the most sought-after items in supermarkets these days amid the shelter-in-place request across the state. That's because many are baking to pass the time while locked up at home.

KPIX reporter Kiet Do is among those brought into the kitchen during this time, to work on her bread-making skills. He has called his recipe for unbaked baguette, as tlazy man's baguette. The minimum time to bake these is approximately 6 hours, however we do not recommend it.

Here we explain how to take your bread game to the next level.

If the order to stay home has you making goodies in the kitchen, we want to see. Share your photos and videos with us using #KPIX.