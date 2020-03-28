Elisabeth Rohm reportedly breaks engagement with Judge Fiance

Instagram

The former & # 39; Law and Order & # 39; actress, who confirmed her engagement to Jonathan T. Colby in January 2019, is said to have decided not to marry due to different priorities.

Up News Info –

Ex "Law"star Elisabeth Rohm She reportedly canceled her engagement to her fiancé, Judge Jonathan T. Colby.

The 45-year-old actress confirmed last January (19) that the couple were engaged to get married, but a source told Us Weekly that they have now separated.

%MINIFYHTMLeea51eb19488e2d3ebd7fce003f0cb4611% %MINIFYHTMLeea51eb19488e2d3ebd7fce003f0cb4612%

"Jonathan and Elisabeth are on good terms and are still friends, but they lived different lives and had different priorities right now. Unfortunately, they have decided not to get married," they said.

The "American hustle"The actress confirmed that she was involved in a selfie on Instagram last year, and told her followers:" I have waited a long time to find My Jonathan. My prayers have been answered @ jonathan.colby. "

"This photo was taken after Jonathan proposed and, as you can see, I cried like a baby with so much joy of having found my true love with whom I will share my life forever. I said YES!"

Rohm was previously engaged to director Austin Smithard in 2000, and married Ron Anthony Wooster, the father of her 11-year-old daughter Easton, between 2008 and 2014.