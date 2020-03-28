Eight West Ham players have symptoms of coronavirus, reveals Vice President Karren Brady | Football news

%MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab911% %MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab912%

Karren Brady says Premier League clubs ready to play in July to end season







%MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab913% %MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab914%

%MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab915% %MINIFYHTML84ff65933f3c16b595be0115d6a40ab916%

West Ham has eight self-isolated players who show mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Hammers Vice President Karren Brady revealed the number in her column in The Sun as the pandemic continues to cause a major disruption to the sports calendar.

Brady wrote: "I am relieved to say that they all show mild symptoms and, together with their families, they seem to be doing well.

"But it's just a handshake, sneeze, or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent."

Earlier this month, West Ham manager David Moyes isolated himself as a precautionary measure after coming into direct contact with Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for coronavirus.

The West Ham team has fitness programs to do at home, with the current plan being to resume training when this closing period ends on April 13.

The Premier League, English Football League and Professional Footballers & # 39; Association met on Friday to discuss the financial implications of the season suspension.

There will be more conversations next week, and the projected restart of the season will be on April 30.

Karren Brady says Premier League clubs ready to play in July to end season

Earlier this month, Brady stated that this season's Premier League should be declared "null and void,quot; if it cannot be terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Brady says the Premier Leagues are committed to ending the season.

"When we, all Premier League clubs, spoke for the last time, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible," said Brady.

"And those games will run until July, if necessary, to end this campaign. This is the plan. This is what we want to offer."

"It may be that the games are played behind closed doors, which nobody wants, especially the players and the fans."

"But we hope it will be possible to move forward once the sharp chart hits bottom."