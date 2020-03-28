Earth hour marked during the coronavirus pandemic | News

%MINIFYHTML398e2d9e04da676fdcedf9d433268c7e11% %MINIFYHTML398e2d9e04da676fdcedf9d433268c7e12%

The lights of the main landmarks in the world are going out for Earth Hour.

The initiative, organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, invites people to think about how their lives and activities are affecting the planet.

And, as Al Jazeera's Andrew Chappelle reports, this year the coronavirus pandemic is making the event particularly significant.