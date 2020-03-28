Dr. Oz responds to Donald Trump's claims that the quarantine will end by Easter – "There is no way!"

While the president is suggesting what appears to be a very dangerous way of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, medical specialists are warning against it, including television doctor Dr. Oz! It is, of course, Donald Trump's claim that people will finally be able to leave their quarantines to attend church on Easter Sunday!

Trump called the holiday a very special day and has made it very clear that not only are Americans encouraged to congregate in groups and go to church in large numbers, but it is also a realistic scenario that the virus will also spread. then.

%MINIFYHTML779a03287a3769bd34e7e078a508eb7311% %MINIFYHTML779a03287a3769bd34e7e078a508eb7312%

In response, Dr. Oz insisted that the United States will not reopen at Easter and that the virus problem is far from over.

During his interview with HollywoodLife, the television presenter shared that ‘I think most of the country is unlikely to be ready for Easter. Some parties may do so, but we need to have a national debate on whether we want to allow part of the country to return to work and keep the rest of the country out. There is no way that in New York, Los Angeles, all the major hard-hit urban areas, like Seattle, can return at Easter. "

Dr. Oz also noted that he is more concerned with healthcare providers: ‘If they get sick, we all fall and that is the weak link in the system. There are some drug tests we're going to experiment with to see if they can help reduce the chances of getting the virus, if you're taking care of someone. Some tactics are used in hospitals to try to protect doctors and nurses as best as possible. But we need enough equipment. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML779a03287a3769bd34e7e078a508eb7379% %MINIFYHTML779a03287a3769bd34e7e078a508eb7379%

In conclusion, to flatten the curve and also protect doctors and nurses risking their lives to save others, people must stay inside no matter what.



Post views:

0 0