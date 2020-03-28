Donald Trump continues to rant after he reportedly seeks A-Rod's advice on the coronavirus

WENN

According to sources, both the former baseball player and her fiancé Jennifer Lopez will not have official roles in the effort despite being asked by POTUS for advice on how to deal with the pandemic.

Both of them Donald trump Y Alex Rodriguez were trending on social media on Friday, March 27. It was all because multiple reports indicated that POTUS turned to the former New York Yankees player, who is not a medical or public health expert, for advice on how to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to ABC News reporters John Santucci and Katherine Faulders, Trump called A-Rod to ask about his thoughts on the administration's response to the outbreak as part of the continued spread of the virus across the country. Despite the call, neither the sportscaster nor his fiancée Jennifer Lopez He will have an official role in the effort, although a source close to the couple said the call was "pleasant."

This surely caused so many people to be puzzled that both began to be a trend on social networks. Trump himself has denied the report before ranting on his Twitter account. "Much of Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with fabricated facts and knowingly wrong," he said. "They are doing it by citing unidentified sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous and corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!"

In another publication, Trump criticized "corrupt" journalists whom he accused of basing "their stories on SOURCES they invented to totally distort a narrative or story. When they see," five sources say, "don't believe the story, it's .. "He added," … very often FALSE NEWS. Lamestream Media should be forced to reveal sources, as they did long ago. If they did, the media would be trusting again, and Fake News would be very much a thing if the past! "

Currently, the United States has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. On Friday, doctors reported 402 disease-related deaths that day alone.