Doctor's Note: How It's For Frontline Healthcare Workers | Coronavirus pandemic

"How many times do I need to tell you to stay away from me?" That's what my husband yelled at our six-year-old son who just wanted to hug his dad, something that was normal before.

In her trembling voice, palpable pain, I saw my husband walk up the stairs and close the door to his room. Yes, your room: segregated not by choice but by necessity.

So I picked up my little boy, hugged him tight, and explained for what seemed like the hundredth time why Daddy has to stay away from us right now.

This is the reality for many frontline healthcare professionals right now, as they put everything aside to honor the commitment they made when they decided to dedicate their lives to medicine.

My husband and I are GPs and we work at the National Health Service in the UK. I recently started my maternity leave. However, my husband continues to work full time on the front line, fighting the coronavirus outbreak every day.

It also makes additional hours for our "after-hours,quot; service to help meet demand as the number of coronavirus cases increases. Unfortunately, not only are we practically living apart, due to the level of risk of contracting COVID-19, but we cannot even attend the birth of our baby, a precious moment for all parents.

I still remember my interview at the University of Glasgow School of Medicine in 2001, where I was asked why I wanted to be a doctor.

My answer was simple: "Because I want to help save lives." For those who choose a career in medicine, it is more than a job, it is a vocation. It is a real and throaty call that cannot be articulated, since it always strives to do good, do no harm and provide a duty of care to its patients.

As I proudly accepted my medical degree 14 years ago, I appreciated that there would be some difficult times where I would have to make some really challenging decisions, but I never thought that my job could put me in a position where I could potentially risk the lives of others. , from my family or even mine.

More doctor's notes:

Fast forward to today and healthcare professionals around the world find themselves working under immense pressure, feeling anxious and fearful of what lies ahead, to do their part in fighting one of the greatest challenges of our time; The fight against COVID-19.

What we are asked to do is necessary, but it is incredibly difficult. on many levels

Here in the UK we are just at the beginning of our uphill struggle. We have been closely monitoring trends around the world, so we are fully informed about the impact the coronavirus will have on our citizens, our economy, and the future once it hits us properly.

We have seen the pressures our healthcare colleagues around the world have been under and it paints a very bleak picture.

As we prepare for work every day, we read the headlines about more doctors dying from coronavirus, but we try to protect our loved ones from this and we try to block the noise in our heads.

Our anxiety levels are high, but knowing that our healthcare systems need us, now more than ever, forces us to let go of our emotions as we take things one day at a time, beyond our limits.

Why are doctors so vulnerable?

There have been several problems that have made doctors, nurses, and other health workers feel more vulnerable and unsupported.

A severe delay in the issuance of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the UK, as well as in other countries around the world, has caused front-line workers to provide care for patients with positive coronavirus regardless of their safety.

You just need to move social media to witness some of the desperate how far doctors and nurses will go to protect themselves: they are far from being safe, but we are trying to do our best so as not to compromise attention.

The virus is transmitted by close contact through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Without any PPE, the risk of transmission to a doctor is very high. The implications of this are monumental in the spread of the pandemic because once exposed, the clinician could risk feeling unwell, something the NHS and other health systems around the world cannot afford.

These doctors are also at increased risk of passing the infection on to others and members of their community as they travel through the city to get home and then expose their families to it.

By trying to save a life, we are potentially compromising the lives of many others at the same time. Carrying this burden hinders our ability to work and deliver care effectively, and potentially compromises the quality of clinical work.

No one is a winner here. The UK, where I am, has entered a lockout as cases and deaths increase, but many doctors continue to work without proper PPE. How can we delay the spread when we may be contributing to it in the first place?

Another major problem that compromises us and our patients is the lack of evidence. We are trying to fight a pandemic without knowing the magnitude of the problem.

In the UK, for example, only those who are hospitalized are being evaluated. In primary care, we run under assumptions. More important, perhaps, is the lack of evidence from front-line healthcare workers. We are facing sleepless nights as we have no idea if we carry the virus or not.

How can others help?

People can help us isolate ourselves if possible, but I am concerned that the blockade, like the one finally enacted in the UK and already in many other countries, was too late.

We all have difficult decisions to make about whether we really should be away from home. After meeting in a closed space, traveling with a patient. With symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 a week ago, I decided enough was enough.

At 34 weeks pregnant, sitting in a small consultation room without PPE and with limited knowledge about how the coronavirus might affect my unborn baby or my child at home, I realized that it is not a risk that I am willing to to run.

I had no option to explore other forms of work, nor was there any guide, so I started my maternity leave.

Many health workers are in the same situation and this is making us make some difficult decisions. However, my husband continues to work. He only received PPE this week, but the concern lingers: Could he already be a carrier?

How can health workers protect themselves?

There are measures that doctors and healthcare workers can take to minimize their risk of exposure, and therefore their risk of passing it on to their families who may also be vulnerable.

Have dedicated work clothes that you only wear at work and wash it on high heat as soon as you get home.

When you get home, have a dedicated plastic box where you keep your coat, shoes, etc. Keep everything you carry outside separate from the rest of your family.

Take a bath immediately and keep a distance of more than 2 meters from your family members at all times. Don't hug each other, just say hi.

Avoid touching door handles and surfaces until you and they are clean with a normal disinfectant or detergent. This includes your phone, which you should have locked at work.

If you're traveling by car, clean the steering wheel, controls, and door handles. Keep in your bag some wipes or a disinfectant spray and kitchen paper, as well as gloves. Dispose of them in a sealed bag immediately after cleaning.

Neither of these measures feels normal because the situation we face is far from normal.

In the UK, as in other countries, many retired doctors and nurses are returning to work to help ease the burden on healthcare workers, demonstrating how much this vocation means to us.

Those of us on maternity or sick leave are using the media or social media to help deliver public health messages.

We are all putting aside our vulnerabilities, our anxieties, and even our family life right now to do our part and serve our society. I just hope that we continue to be protected, healthy and supported to continue doing so.