Disneyland will remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic

It was initially announced that the theme park in Anaheim, and its neighboring California Adventure, would close until the end of the month, with Disney World in Florida implementing similar measures.

Disneyland will remain closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, park officials confirmed.

However, in a new statement, it was confirmed that the locations will not reopen on April 1, as previously expected, due to the global health crisis.

"While there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains the top priority for The Walt Disney Company," Disney Parks officials said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. .

"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with the guidance provided by health experts and government officials, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice."

The statement also revealed that hourly employees will be paid until April 18. It occurs when Universal Studios announced earlier this week that its theme parks will also be closed until April 19.