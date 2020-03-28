Diplo praises queer artists for changing the way music exists

%MINIFYHTMLda60c3c75dd7ae7d99dc1248a643987f11% %MINIFYHTMLda60c3c75dd7ae7d99dc1248a643987f12%

In front of the May edition of an LGBTQ + publication, DJ & # 39; Close to Me & # 39; He claims that it's always been the queer community that has to scratch himself out of nowhere.

Diplo It has credited gay artists for the evolution of music in recent history.

The 41-year-old DJ and producer spoke to British publication LGBTQ + Attitude, where he praised the "courage" of queer artists who "have changed the way music exists."

"The original guys who were creating hip-hop were queer. House music, the Baltimore Club, New Orleans rebound music: whenever there is a genre that falls out of nowhere, it's always been something like queer scene that created that. " said.

The star, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, continued: "He's always been in hiding. It's like Vogue that Madonna released, and she's always shown respect and love, but it's always been the queer community that has to scratch itself off the nothing". "

"I think that is going back to bravery because when you have that energy, the masculine energy, the feminine energy, you are taking all the risks because there is nothing to lose." Major Lazer the star reflected. "I think it can be a challenge for some straight guys, but for queer artists it's kind of second nature. They can go wherever they want and, like I said, there are no walls."



Diplo appears on the cover of the May issue of the publication with pal and country music star Orville Peck.