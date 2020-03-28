Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua was 'pretending' who wanted a British battle last year | Boxing news

















5:17



Dillian Whyte talks about what it has been like to train for her fight with Alexander Povetkin while he was in the coronavirus blockade

Dillian Whyte talks about what it has been like to train for her fight with Alexander Povetkin while he was in the coronavirus blockade

Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua was "pretending,quot; that he wanted an all-British battle last year, but remains ready and willing if his bitter rival wants another grudge fight.

%MINIFYHTMLd415e0be49d716640d4194c862a285f311% %MINIFYHTMLd415e0be49d716640d4194c862a285f312%

The Brixton man couldn't agree on the terms for a Wembley fight with Joshua last June, insisting that the world champion had already decided to make his U.S. debut against Jarrell Miller, the New Yorker who later failed a drug test and was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua regained his titles in a rematch victory over Ruiz Jr in December, while Whyte is waiting for a shot at the WBC mandatory title in February 2021, and South London believes they may finally share the ring again, if the champion unified really wants the fight.

"I've been saying I want a rematch since the fight," said Whyte, who defeated Joshua in the fans before a professional loss in 2015.

"I know they were going to fight Miller in June, in the United States, which I said months before the fight."

"They came up to me and tried to trick me. You gave Miller 20 weeks, why are you trying to give me seven weeks? Because you weren't serious about the fight."

"Just using me as a scapegoat, pretending they wanted to fight. If he wants to fight, I'm here, he knows where I am. They know where my courage is, I know the game backwards. If they want the fight, we can make the fight happen.

Anthony Joshua can renew his rivalry if he wants to, Whyte says

"There is no point in pretending that you want the fight, pretending that you are trying to. No. If you want the fight, the fight is there. I will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. If he wants to, he can get it." that."

Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, live at the Sky Sports box office, and maintains an exhausting conditioning program, despite the uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is very difficult and very challenging, because obviously you have to take it in a good spirit," Whyte said. "I'm a big guy. Training and running and training take a lot out of me.

"Now I have a new strength and conditioning program. We are working on my technique, working on developing my strength and whatnot."

Whyte prepares to face Alexander Povetkin

"My boxing coach is working on things, putting the game plan into action. The more time I have, the better it will be for me, doing a lot of new things."

"At this stage in my career, I'm still learning and improving. It's frustrating, but it's time to keep building layers, keep practicing what I've been taught. By the time the fight comes, I'll be flying."